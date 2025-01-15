Bankruptcy judge grants Prospect access to $100M in loans

Updated at 1 p.m.

By
-
THE OWNER of two safety net hospitals in Rhode Island was granted access to up to $100 million in loans Tuesday, days after the company filed for bankruptcy../PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Days after filing for bankruptcy, the owner of two safety net hospitals in Rhode Island was granted access to up to $100 million in new loans Tuesday. Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., which owns Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, can access $29 million immediately, Chief Judge Stacey G.C. Jernigan

