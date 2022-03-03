Barrington beachside property sells for $4.75M

BARRINGTON – A waterfront home constructed in Barrington in 2018 on a more-than-2-acre lot recently sold for $4.75 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both the seller and the buyer in the transaction.

Designed by Union Studio Architects and built by Behan Bros. Inc., the 6,790-square-foot home at 35 Fessenden Road contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home is located along Barrington Beach.

The two-story home, which has a two-car garage attached to it, features 10-foot vaulted ceilings and large, custom Pella windows.

The living room includes a fireplace; and the adjacent kitchen offers custom cabinetry, quartz counters, a custom ash island, and Miele appliances. The first floor also features a private office, a family room, a custom mudroom, and “a powder room,” according to Residential Properties. And there’s a gym on the lower level, along with a playroom. A butler’s pantry inside the home includes a Sub-Zero freezer with freezer drawers and a Bosch dishwasher, the real estate company said.

Upstairs, there’s a landing with views to Newport, and outside there’s a large deck. The primary suite includes a spa-like bath and a custom walk-in closet. There’s also a laundry room on the second floor.

The property was sold by Andrew Naperotic and Allyson Naperotic to Megan Morris, a trustee of 35 Fessenden Road Trust, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record available online through the town.

