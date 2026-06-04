Barrington Colonial sells for $1.85M, among town’s highest sales of 2026

BARRINGTON – A Colonial-style home in the Nayatt/Adams Point neighborhood recently sold for $1.85 million, according to Compass Inc.

The sale of 20 Briarfield Road ranks as the third-highest residential sale in Barrington so far in 2026, according to Compass, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

Compass said the home contains 3,090 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The brokerage said the residence includes a primary suite with a renovated marble bathroom and Juliet balcony, along with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and a brick fireplace.

The property sits on a 0.58-acre lot and includes an additional building with a separate driveway, creating the potential for an accessory dwelling unit, Compass said. The property also features a sun patio, a two-car garage and views of nearby saltwater.

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According to the Barrington property assessor’s database, the home was built in 1965 and was assessed at $1.11 million for fiscal year 2025. Municipal records indicate the residence contains 3,090 square feet of above-grade living area on a 25,400-square-foot lot and includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and one fireplace.

Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver, of Compass, represented the sellers in the transaction, according to the brokerage and listing information. Arthur Chapman, of William Raveis Inspire, represented the buyer.

A copy of the warranty deed was not immediately available through Barrington’s online land records database.

According to the Barrington property assessor’s database, the property was most recently owned by Christopher Clyne and Julia Wyman, of Barrington. A previous warranty deed shows the couple purchased the property for $711,000 in 2017.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.