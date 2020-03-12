Barrington house sells for nearly $2M

BARRINGTON – An expansive colonial in the Rumstick Point area of Barrington has sold for $1.95 million.

The property, at 206 Rumstick Road, covers almost 6,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

The property has an expansive backyard and other amenities.

The listing agent was Beth Davis, a sales associate for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Mary O’Brien of Residential Properties Ltd.

