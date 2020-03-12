Barrington house sells for nearly $2M

BARRINGTON – An expansive colonial in the Rumstick Point area of Barrington has sold for $1.95 million.
The property, at 206 Rumstick Road, covers almost 6,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.
The property has an expansive backyard and other amenities.
The listing agent was Beth Davis, a sales associate for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Mary O’Brien of Residential Properties Ltd.
- Advertisement -
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.