Barrington property sells for $3.9M in town’s first luxury home sale of 2022

BARRINGTON – A 4.2-acre waterfront estate in Barrington with views of Smith’s Cove recently sold for $3.9 million in the town’s first luxury home sale of 2022, according to Link Real Estate, the local firm that represented the seller.

The custom-built, 6,035-square-foot home at 266 Rumstick Road was originally constructed in 1954, but the stone and stucco house was completely rebuilt and renovated in 2017, Link Real Estate said, in an announcement of the sale. There are five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms throughout the property, the company said.

An in-ground pool was added to the property in 2020, Link Real Estate said, and there’s a 784-square-foot pool house with a full kitchen, full bathroom, a laundry room and media room.

“It is the highest-priced property to change hands so far this year in the East Bay,” the company said.

Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the deal, said the property also features a detached carriage house, which offers three oversized garage stalls on the main level, for a total of five garage stalls, with two more attached to the main house.

“Over the garage is another great space, perfect for an in-home office or gym with its own half-bath,” Residential Properties said in its announcement of the deal.

The two-story home also includes a glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled wine room, a grand staircase, a closet room with a chandelier, and vaulted ceilings complete with redwood beams, according to Residential Properties. There are three fireplaces on the property, and a large, covered balcony overlooking the grounds and the cove, the company said.

According to town real estate records available online, the home was sold by Robin Stelmach and Bernard Stelmach to Rebecca Spencer.

