Barrington single-family home sale for $2.4M is town’s largest since May

BARRINGTON – A 6,400-square-foot, two-floor home that was constructed 15 years ago close to Barrington Harbor recently sold for $2.4 million, in the largest single-family home sale in the town since May last year, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 18 Anchorage Way home, located close to the Barrington River, contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Constructed by Dave Butera, of the Barrington-based Butera Building and Design, the home stands on 0.87 acres of land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home includes cathedral ceilings in the entryway of the property, leading to a living room that features a gas fireplace and a new custom walnut bar. Double French doors lead to an office area, adjacent to a large dining room. The home’s kitchen features a Wolf range and a Subzero refrigerator, along with double ovens, the real estate firm said, and a separate side kitchen contains an additional Wolf range and other appliances.

The home’s landscaped backyard includes a large saltwater pool and hot tub, along with several patio areas for alfresco dining.

The home is part of the Harbor’s Association and homeownership comes with access to the association’s dock on the waterfront, the real estate firm said.

This is the biggest residential property sale in Barrington since 23 Surrey Road was sold in May for $3.03 million, a 3,846-square-foot colonial, constructed in 1963, spanning two stories and situated on 2 acres of private land with dock access on the river, the real estate firm said.

Elizabeth Kirk of the Kirk Schryver Team represented the buyer in the Anchorage Way home transaction, while Lisa Schryver represented the seller, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The home was sold by Meredith Haffenreffer and Adolf Haffenreffer, of Barrington, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. The home was bought by Stuart McNay and Tana Tran, of Providence, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.