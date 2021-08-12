Barrington waterfront home sells for $1.9M

BARRINGTON – A colonial waterfront property at 1 Carver Road has sold for $1.9 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., who represented the seller.

The custom-built home has five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and is situated on a 6.4-acre lot along the Barrington River. The 2,828-square-foot, single-family home was built in 1963.

The house, which was listed in March of 2017 for $1.1 million, saw a price change to $950,000 five months later before selling at $850,000 in January of 2018.

The recent sale went on the market in May and was sold for the asking price.

- Advertisement -

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. You may reach him at Shuman@PBN.com.