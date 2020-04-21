BayCoast Bank donates $128K to 4 local nonprofits

SWANSEA – BayCoast Bank recently donated $128,000 to four local nonprofits in southeastern Massachusetts that are helping people hurt by COVID-19, according to a news release.

The donation came in response to a request for $100,000 in emergency funding from the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts, the United Way of Greater Fall River and the United Way of Greater New Bedford.

BayCoast and its affiliates, Plimoth Investment Advisors, Partners Insurance Group, BayCoast Mortgage Co. and Priority Funding, offered a one-time grant for

$128,000 to be divided among the three organizations seeking funding, as well as Southcoast Health.

Donations will be used to support front-line health care, food and social services for at-risk populations, as well as support for the capacity and sustainability of the nonprofits that serve them.

As part of its commitment to the community, BayCoast Bank also recently purchased $5,000 in local business gift cards and donated 1,500 5-pound bags of potatoes to local food banks.

