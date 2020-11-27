BCBSRI employees spend day volunteering across R.I.

HAPPY HOMEBUILDERS: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island held its ninth annual statewide day of community service, Blue across Rhode Island, on Sept. 25. Following all COVID-19 safety precautions and social-distancing guidelines, Blue Cross employees partnered with 15 nonprofits that support the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders. Since the inaugural Blue across…

