‘Beachside’ home in Newport sells for $3.3M

NEWPORT – The oceanside home at 191 Old Beach Road recently sold for $3.3 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Originally built in 1980, and then rebuilt 24 years later, the 3,011-square-foot home was last owned by the Barbara MacQuarrie Foster Trust and John W. Foster Jr., a trustee for the family trust, according to public records.

The home was sold to Lawrence M. Gordon and Pauline A. Gordon, according to the deed filed with the city to document the Oct. 1 transaction.

The three-story, shingle-style home, which includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, is known as “Beachside,” according to Lila Delman Compass.

The buyer was “captivated by Beachside’s panoramic ocean views” of Easton Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, and was “drawn to the vibrancy of Newport being a year-round destination,” said Alyce Wright, the Lila Delman Compass agent who completed the sale.

