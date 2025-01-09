Beacon Mutual Dividends Directly Benefits Local Businesses & State Economy

Warwick, R.I. – The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company today announced the distribution of an average seven percent dividend to be paid in March 2025 to eligible policyholders.

“At Beacon Mutual, our commitment to our policyholder owners goes beyond providing insurance — it’s about strengthening their businesses and supporting their success. This dividend distribution reflects our dedication to helping local businesses thrive and grow,” said Beacon President & CEO Brian J. Spero.

Beacon Mutual will complete dividend distribution in March 2025 as a one-time payment to all eligible policyholders. The dividend will be distributed to approximately 95% of Beacon policyholders, 11,900 Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut businesses, based upon their loss history.

“As a long-standing member of the Rhode Island business community, Beacon’s dividends benefit thousands of businesses in our state. This disbursement will provide employers large and small, with resources to invest back into their businesses and their employees to keep our economy strong,” said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee.

This dividend program is designed to reward Beacon’s best performing policyholders and will be distributed based on premium size and safety results for policies in force as of December 31, 2024, and still in force as of February 28, 2025. This dividend recognizes policyholders who have contributed to Beacon Mutual’s financial strength by demonstrating safety as a priority to keep workers safe and losses low.

Raymond C. Coia, Chairman of the Beacon Board, remarked, “It’s a privilege to see Beacon Mutual distributing a dividend to our policyholders for the sixth consecutive year. Being part of an organization so deeply committed to supporting local businesses and their hardworking employees is truly gratifying.”

Beacon Mutual has over a 30-year successful history of protecting local employers and employees through high-quality safety training programs and educational resources to prevent workplace accidents and to return injured employees to work with compassion and care.

https://www.beaconmutual.com/