Beacon Mutual Named #1 Best Place to Work in Rhode Island for Third Consecutive Year 

Warwick, RI – Beacon Mutual has once again been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Rhode Island in the Large Employer category by Providence Business News (PBN)—marking its third straight year at the top.

Headquartered in Warwick, Beacon Mutual is a regional workers’ compensation insurance carrier serving businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. For over 30 years, Beacon has protected employers and supported injured workers by delivering exceptional service, trusted claims management, and proactive safety solutions.

At the heart of Beacon’s success is its people. This continued recognition reflects a workplace culture built on respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to doing what matters most: supporting businesses and helping workers stay safe, recover, and thrive.

“Creating a workplace where people feel supported, inspired, and empowered has always been a top priority for us,” said Brian J. Spero, President and CEO of Beacon Mutual. “To be recognized once again by PBN—and by our own employees—shows that our values aren’t just written on the walls; they’re lived out every day.”

Beacon’s employee-first culture is central to its mission. From competitive benefits to professional development opportunities and community involvement, Beacon empowers its team to grow, lead, and make a difference.

“Beacon is a truly exceptional workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. Beacon maintains a culture that prioritizes employee well-being, collaboration, and engagement. We go beyond just offering a job; we provide an environment where individuals can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. It is this commitment to employees that makes Beacon a best place to work,” said Shannon Broadbent, Vice President of Human Resources.

As Beacon continues to expand its reach across Southern New England, its focus remains clear: people come first.

To our dedicated employees—thank you. This achievement is yours.

About The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company

The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Rhode Island. Established in 1992, Beacon Mutual is committed to protecting businesses and employees by providing comprehensive workers’ compensation insurance solutions, proactive safety services, and dedicated claims management. With a focus on customer service and innovation, Beacon Mutual continues to be a trusted partner for businesses across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. For more information, visit www.beaconmutual.com.