Beacon Mutual Named Best Place to Work in Insurance Nationally

Warwick, R.I. — Beacon Mutual Insurance Company (“Beacon”) is proud to announce that it has been ranked #1 Best Place to Work in Insurance in the small company category nationwide by Business Insurance magazine. This prestigious award highlights employers who excel in creating environments where employees thrive, feel valued, and contribute to the success of their organizations.

Beacon Mutual is a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance headquartered in Rhode Island. Beacon is focused on helping businesses protect their employees with high-quality coverage and risk management services. Through a commitment to employee engagement and a strong focus on local business needs, Beacon Mutual fosters a workplace culture where innovation, growth, and employee well-being are prioritized.

“Winning this award highlights our commitment to creating an inclusive, thriving workplace where our employees feel valued and empowered to make a difference,” said Brian Spero, President & CEO of Beacon Mutual. “We believe that by supporting our team, we enhance our ability to effectively serve the business communities of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.”

Beacon Mutual’s workplace stands out for its emphasis on professional development, collaborative culture, and focus on employee wellness. The company provides continuous learning opportunities, a robust benefits package, and numerous wellness initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to both employees and policyholders. This dedication enables Beacon Mutual to better serve its clients and contribute to the community.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group. It lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies, and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a two-part assessment: a questionnaire completed by the employer and a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small (25–249 employees), medium (250–999 employees), and large (1,000+ employees). This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

Learn more about the ranking and profiles of the winning companies in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

In addition to this national recognition, Beacon Mutual has also been named Best Place to Work in Rhode Island in the Large Employer category by Providence Business News for the past two years. This local honor further underscores our commitment to creating an outstanding work environment right here in Rhode Island.

For more information on Beacon Mutual’s open positions, benefits, and opportunities, please visit our www.beaconmutual.com/careers.

http://www.beaconmutual.com