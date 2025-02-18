Beacon Mutual Receives Financial Security Rating of A Prime from Demotech Inc

Warwick, RI – February 18, 2025 – The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company is pleased to announce that Demotech, Inc. has assigned it a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A’, Unsurpassed. This rating reflects Beacon Mutual’s strong financial position, its ability to respond to meritorious claims, and its capacity to maintain surplus at an acceptable level, even during periods of economic downturn or insurance market fluctuations.

Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder of Demotech, stated, “The FSR assigned by Demotech reflects Beacon Mutual’s strong loss and LAE reserves, historical operating performance, and the ability of its long-tenured and experienced management team to execute its successful business model. As they expand their licensing and assist other insureds in securing workers’ compensation insurance, a continuation of the successful implementation of its business plan should benefit all stakeholders.”

Brian Spero, President & CEO of Beacon Mutual, commented, “We are proud to receive this A’ rating from Demotech, which underscores our financial strength and ongoing commitment to policyholders. Our dedicated team continues to focus on delivering exceptional workers’ compensation insurance solutions while maintaining the stability and service our customers rely on. As we expand our reach in Southern New England, we remain committed to protecting businesses and employees with the same excellence that has defined Beacon Mutual for over three decades.” ABOUT DEMOTECH, INC.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters, with the recent addition of Life and Health insurers. Demotech’s philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model, rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE BEACON MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY

The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Rhode Island. Established in 1992, Beacon Mutual is committed to protecting businesses and employees by providing comprehensive workers’ compensation insurance solutions, proactive safety services, and dedicated claims management. With a focus on customer service and innovation, Beacon Mutual continues to be a trusted partner for businesses across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. For more information, visit www.beaconmutual.com.

https://www.beaconmutual.com/