Ben Willis promoted to Associate Principal at Union Studio Architecture & Community Design

Since joining Union Studio in 2013, Ben Willis has emerged as an architect, advocate and thought leader for more equitable, connected and sustainable neighborhoods and places. His commitment and professionalism have led to Ben shepherding housing, mixed-use and adaptive reuse projects across the country. These include student housing for the Monterey, CA campus of Middlebury College; a mixed-income, net-zero neighborhood in Ann Arbor, MI; and urban agriculture community food hub and office headquarters, Southside Community Land Trust on the south side of Providence. Ben is the director of Union’s Philadelphia office. As Associate Principal, he will continue his commitment to writing, speaking and leading impactful community projects, while growing our Philadelphia studio.