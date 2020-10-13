Berkshire Bank announces new digital account openings through fintech partnership

PROVIDENCE – Berkshire Bank recently announced a partnership with fintech firm Narmi to offer digital account opening for its customers, according to a news release.

The new Narmi platform digitizes the process by which qualified applicants can open new accounts, with a “state-of-the-art” detection system designed to prevent fraud and meet compliance standards.

In the four months since Berkshire Bank integrated the Narmi platform into its services, data shows significant improvements in efficiency, including a 57% decrease in application time to 2 minutes and 13 seconds and 100% account funding rate, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com .

