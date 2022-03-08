Berkshire Bank donates $600K to 87 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Berkshire Bank donated nearly $600,000 to 87 nonprofits in the fourth quarter of 2021, including several in Rhode Island, according to a news release.

The grants through the bank’s charitable foundation support projects and nonprofits focusing on housing, education, economic revitalization and health, the release stated.

Among the recipients and projects were several Rhode Island nonprofits, including E for All Rhode Island for entrepreneurship training on addressing racial income disparities; the New Urban Arts program for youth mentorship; and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s hunger relief program for low-income people and families.

Other recipients spanned Berkshire Bank’s footprint in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Vermont.

