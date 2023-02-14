Berkshire Bank donates $764K to 155 nonprofits, including 3 in R.I.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Berkshire Bank recently highlighted the $2.8 million in philanthropic investments made in 2022, including $764,000 to 155 community organizations in the fourth quarter of the year, according to a news release.

The donations made through the bank’s charitable foundation were distributed to nonprofits addressing food insecurity, health, wellness, homelessness, educational advancement, arts, culture, diversity and inclusion across the bank’s regional footprint.

Rhode Island organizations that received fourth-quarter grants included: Rhode Island Black Storytellers, Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Salve Regina University.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

