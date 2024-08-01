BETA Group awarded $1.4M design contract for Tidewater Landing’s riverwalk, pedestrian bridge

PAWTUCKET – The city has awarded Lincoln-based engineering firm BETA Group Inc. a $1.4 million design contract to help design the riverwalk and pedestrian bridge adjacent to the new Tidewater Landing stadium along the Seekonk River.
This project is part of the construction of the $124 million, 10,500-seat home of the Rhode Island FC soccer team slated to open next spring. The club, with a current record of six wins, 10 draws and four losses, is playing its inaugural home schedule at Beirne Stadium on the Bryant University campus in Smithfield.
Along with the riverwalk and the pedestrian bridge spanning the river, the city says the project as part of this contract includes a stormwater park to address stormwater and recreation needs for both the stadium and the city. BETA Group will also design a proposed stairway from Pleasant Street to Taft Street to facilitate pedestrian movement to the development, the city says.
The project, currently in its engineering and design phase and will start construction in 2025, will be funded by a $766,000 state bond specifically designated for Tidewater public infrastructure improvements, a $350,000 municipal infrastructure grant from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and a $284,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeast New England program, the city says.
"As construction of Tidewater Stadium continues, we are thrilled to continue in with other areas of this project," Mayor Donald R. Grebien said in a statement. “While development continues, we have remained committed to prioritizing greenspace and public riverfront access. This riverwalk and pedestrian bridge will allow us to improve walkability in Pawtucket, providing an east-west connection for residents to access Tidewater Landing.”
Additionally, Rhode Island FC recently released its premium seating pricing for season ticket members for next season at Tidewater Landing. The club says current season ticket members in the coming weeks will have their first shot at purchasing select premium seats at the new stadium.
According to the club, premium seating prices, located both at field level and at midfield at Tidewater Landing, range from $90 per game to $200 per game, and $1,620 per person for the season to $3,600 per person for the season. Prices for the stadium’s luxury suites and boxes are not known and the club is urging prospective ticket members to contact the team, and all prices are subject to change.
The club also has a “New Stadium Priority Program” for fans who are currently not season ticket members and want to claim a spot on the priority list for next year. Deposits of $50 for a general seat and $100 for premium seats are required to be part of the program. Additional info can be found on Rhode Island FC’s website
.
