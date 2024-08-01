BETA Group awarded $1.4M design contract for Tidewater Landing’s riverwalk, pedestrian bridge

BETA GROUP INC., a Lincoln-based engineering firm, has been awarded a $1.4 million design contract from the city of Pawtucket to help design the riverwalk and pedestrian bridge adjacent to the new Tidewater Landing stadium along the Seekonk River. / COURTESY CITY OF PAWTUCKET
PAWTUCKET – The city has awarded Lincoln-based engineering firm BETA Group Inc. a $1.4 million design contract to help design the riverwalk and pedestrian bridge adjacent to the new Tidewater Landing stadium along the Seekonk River. This project is part of the construction of the $124 million, 10,500-seat home of the Rhode Island FC soccer

