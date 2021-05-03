Beth Russell Promoted to Director of Operations, Saint Elizabeth Community

Beth Russell has been promoted to Director of Operations of Saint Elizabeth Community(SEC), overseeing operations of five SEC entities, including, Saint Elizabeth Home, (nursing/rehab center) THE GREEN HOUSE® Homes at Saint Elizabeth Home (innovative nursing home), Saint Elizabeth Court (assisted living), Saint Elizabeth Place and Saint Elizabeth Terrace (apartments for seniors). Russell previously served as Administrator of Saint Elizabeth Manor in Bristol for the past 30 years.. A graduate of Stonehill College, and Warren resident, she has served as President, LeadingAge RI, Chair, Bristol Rotary, and in many volunteer leadership roles in Rhode Island.