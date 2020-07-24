Big companies went to head of line for PPP loans

By
-
HOT SEAT: Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, speaks before a House Small Business Committee hearing on oversight of the U.S. Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury pandemic programs on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 17. / POOL VIA AP FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH
HOT SEAT: Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, speaks before a House Small Business Committee hearing on oversight of the U.S. Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury pandemic programs on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 17. / POOL VIA AP FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH
Ever since the U.S. government launched its emergency lending program for small businesses on April 3, there have been complaints that bigger companies had their loans approved and disbursed more quickly. There is now evidence to back up those complaints. An Associated Press analysis of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s $659 billion Paycheck Protection Program…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR