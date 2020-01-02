Billboard company seeks electronic signs in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Lamar Outdoor Advertising is seeking city permission for electronic billboards, according to a recent petition to the City Council.

If the City Council agrees, the signs would be allowed in mixed-use zones by special use permit, issued by the Zoning Board of Review.

According to the petition, the signs would have to be the equivalent in size of traditional billboards that the company would remove and not replace. The electronic message sign would have to be oriented toward a state or interstate highway, and it would be subject to city restrictions on hours of operation, brightness and other prohibitions on animation.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

