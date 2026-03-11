BL Companies’ CEO stepping down in December

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced mid-April

WARWICK –

Carolyn Stanworth, who has led e

ngineering consultant firm BL Companies Inc. for the last 16 years, announced on Wednesday she is retiring at the end of the year.

Derek Kohl, vice president of operations and

Julia O’Brien, general counsel, will lead the Meriden, Conn.-based company after Stanworth steps down as CEO in December.

BL Companies has an office in Warwick.

Stanworth will remain on the company’s board of directors as an external member.

"This will bring to a close a fulfilling 27-year journey at BL, the last 20 years as an employee-owned company and culture

–

something for which I am most proud," Stanworth said. "This decision comes after thoughtful reflection on my career and all that we have accomplished together and the continued growth potential of BL Companies. It has been my honor to collaborate and create win-win situations that benefit all our employee-owners in so many ways."

Stanworth joined BL

Companies

as chief financial officer in 1999 after serving Southern New England Telephone.

She became chief operating officer at BL

Companies

in 2003 and took over as president and CEO in 2010 amid the financial crisis of the Great Recession, leading BL to the employee-owner model in 2011.

"[Stanworth] created a tremendous culture at BL by rebuilding the foundation of the firm," O'Brien said. "Because of her incredible leadership, we are not faced with that same task when she retires. BL is in a great place to continue to grow and flourish while fostering the next generation of leaders."

A native of Virginia, Stanworth received her bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University and her MBA from the University of New Haven.

BL Companies is employee-owned with offices in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.