We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents who report falling victim to Black Friday scams lose an average of $470.83, according to a report by data collection company SOAX. The United Kingdom-based firm gathered fraud report data from the Federal Trade Commission in each fourth quarter from 2021 to 2024, analyzing the number of incidents and average

PROVIDENCE

– Rhode Island residents who report falling victim to Black Friday scams lose an average of $470.83, according to a report by data collection company SOAX

The United Kingdom-based firm gathered fraud report data from the Federal Trade Commission in each fourth quarter from 2021 to 2024,

analyzing the number of incidents and average sum lost per report.

To determine a ranking from most to least at risk of scams this Black Friday, researchers gathered the number of fraud reports per 100,000 population. The average quarterly fraud report per 100,000 population and average quarterly loss per report were calculated. These results were given even weighting to give a score of out 100.

Rhode Island scored 40 out of 100, ranking Ocean State residents 35

th

most at risk in the nation. Data showed r

esidents lose an average of

per fraud report, with an average of 123.24 reports per 100,000 residents. Many fall victim to fraudulent offers and online schemes over Black Friday and the festive period, according to the study.

Nevada scored 94.1 out of 100, the highest in the nation, according to the report. This was due to the average of 182.3 fraud reports made per 100,000 residents, the highest for the quarter. The state also had the third-largest average quarterly loss per report of $727.50. Alaska, Florida, Arizona and Colorado rounded out the top five.

Mississippi residents lost the lowest average to Black Friday Scams at $374.09. That state scored 7.95 out of 100, including a much lower fraud report count of 103.09 per 100,000 residents.

Vermont was the highest in New England, according to the study. Residents who reported fraud lost an average of $530 to Black Friday scams, with an average of 137.39 fraud reports per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire was 19

th

, Massachusetts was 26

th

, Maine was 28

th

and Connecticut was 29

th

.

$470.83