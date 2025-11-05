Black Sheep in Providence under new ownership

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A new business partnership has acquired the Black Sheep restaurant and bar located at the corner of Westminster and Empire streets for $450,000. Doing business as Calray LLC, Charles Lutzen and Ray Sirico said they plan to keep the Black Sheep name and retain as many of the current staff members as possible.

Last week the Heritage Restaurant Group announced plans to acquire the Crisp Restaurant Group. This includes the flagship Providence Coal Fired Pizza - two doors down from Black Sheep - and its second location in North Kingstown plus the Union Station Brewery in downtown Providence.

PROVIDENCE – A new business partnership has acquired the Black Sheep restaurant and bar located at the corner of Westminster and Empire streets for $450,000. Doing business as Calray LLC, Charles Lutzen and Ray Sirico said they plan to keep the Black Sheep name and retain as many of the current staff members as possible. They received approval to transfer the liquor license by the Providence Board of Licenses on Sept. 25. There will likely be some minor tweaks to the menu, and additional entertainment, the new owners said. This is their first venture into bar ownership. The partners said they were searching for an available establishment in the city when the Black Sheep happened to hit the market. Lutzen retired from a career in finance and banking two years ago, having worked with Chase Bank and Citizens Bank, while Sirico has been involved in the Rhode Island real estate industry for decades and is currently a real estate agent with Domain Properties in Providence. The previous owners of Black Sheep, Daniel Crenca and Oscar Worthington of NicoBella’s Family Restaurant LLC, also own Sports & Leisure and The Brass Monkey. The Westminster Street corner has seen other recent changes. According to city property records, the building was sold by Empire Financial Group LLC for $1.45 million on August 25 to Alexander and Nina Lermontov, the former being the president of Cranston-based Alert Fire Protection Inc.