Black Sheep in Providence under new ownership

By
-
MEETING UP: The Emerging Leaders Council and the Women’s Business Council will be part of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s Networking Pop Up event at the Black Sheep in Providence on July 27. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
THE BLACK SHEEP IN PROVIDENCE was purchased by business partners Charles Lutzen and Raymond Sirico, doing business under Calray LLC, for $450,000. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE

PROVIDENCE – A new business partnership has acquired the Black Sheep restaurant and bar located at the corner of Westminster and Empire streets for $450,000. Doing business as Calray LLC, Charles Lutzen and Ray Sirico said they plan to keep the Black Sheep name and retain as many of the current staff members as possible.

