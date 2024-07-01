Bland wins U.S. Senior Open on 4th playoff hole in Newport

Updated at 1:40 p.m.

By
RAIN FALLS on the clubhouse at Newport Country Club, Sunday, in Newport, R.I., during the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament. Richard Bland shot a 4-under 66 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, catching leader Hiroyuki Fujita after rain postponed the finish to Monday morning and then banging a chip shot off the pin to beat him on the fourth playoff hole and win his second straight senior major. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/CHRIS LEHOURITES

NEWPORT (AP) – Richard Bland shot a 4-under 66 in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, catching leader Hiroyuki Fujita after rain postponed the finish to Monday morning and then banging a chip shot off the pin to beat him on the fourth playoff hole and win his second straight senior major.  The

