Block Island Airport lands $2.6M to shore up infrastructure

NEW SHOREHAM – On the heels of $9 million secured for Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in May, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation on Wednesday announced they have secured an additional $2.6 million in federal funding for upgrades to the state-owned Block Island Airport.

In a joint press release issued by U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., and U.S. Sens Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the funding will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and be allocated to the R.I. Airport Corp. “to enhance safety and aircraft operations” at the island’s only airport, which serves as the primary access point for aviation travelers to Block Island.

“Block Island State Airport is a vital lifeline for the residents and for countless small businesses both on the Island and across our state,” said Magaziner.

The planned upgrades include construction of a 29,100-square-foot terminal apron expansion to the existing 115,809-square-foot apron. Aprons are essentially paved parking areas for aircraft. The expansion will increase aircraft activity, operational efficiency, and strengthen operations during peak tourist travel season, according to the release.

The project will also include installation of a “subsurface infiltration system” and additional drainage improvements to bring the facility in line with state environmental standards.

The funding may cover up to 90% of project costs, with the remainder sourced from state or local funds.

The airport currently has a 2,500-foot runway and two privately owned airport-based tenants including New England Airlines, which provides year-round eight-passenger commuter airline service to Westerly Airport.

“These federal airport improvement funds will help make Block Island State Airport safer and more efficient,” said Reed. “The airport is a critical link for many residents and visitors to the island. It supports travel and commerce. This is a needed investment in the upkeep of this essential infrastructure.”

Whitehouse said the federal dollars “will expand and improve key airport infrastructure and boost the island’s economy for years to come.”

RIAC officials on Wednesday celebrated the news. CEO and president Iftikhar Ahmad issued a statement saying the federal investment “not only support local construction related jobs, but also help ensure that critical connections between communities are maintained for the foreseeable future.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.