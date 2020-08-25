Block Island home sells for record $6.5M

PROVIDENCE – A home on Block Island has sold for a record $6.5 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate Tuesday.

The 8.7-acre property, located at 1033 Corn Neck Road, is the highest sale price to date for a single-family home in New Shoreham, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

The 1,536-square-foot home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property also features panoramic ocean views, a private pond and stonewall-lined trails to West Side Beach.

The property was last assessed at $2.5 million.

- Advertisement -

The seller was represented by Lila Delman Real Estate.