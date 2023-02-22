BLS: Average weekly salaries in Providence metro area grew 9.7% Y/Y in Q3

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly wage in the Providence metro area, which includes Cranston and Warwick, increased 9.7% year over year in the third quarter of 2022 to $1,240, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics released Wednesday.

The Providence metro area had the 60th highest wage gain among the 355 U.S. metro areas the department researched during the third quarter. However, the metro area was below the national weekly average, which saw a 6.7% overall increase at $1,334.

Among the 355 counties, 345 had year over year increases in average weekly wages, according to the report.

Midland, Texas saw the highest gain, a 13.8% increase which brought the average weekly wage there to $1,668.

San Mateo, Calif., posted the largest decrease among the 355 metro areas. Average weekly wages dropped 19.6% year over year to $3,061.

All of the 10 largest U.S. counties saw year-over-year increases in average weekly wages as well. Miami-Dade in Florida experienced the largest gain among those metros with an 8% increase.

Bristol County, Mass., wages increased 5.8% year over year in the third quarter to $1,353.