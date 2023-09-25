Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island earns 4.5 out of 5 NCQA rating

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The rating places Blue Cross among the top 4% of preferred provider organization plans in the U.S. No health plans earned a 5 out of 5 in this category and Blue Cross was one of 14 out of 339 PPO plans to get a 4.5 in the committee’s commercial health plans ratings for 2023.

“We take great pride in receiving such an exemplary rating and being among a relatively small number of high-performing plans across the country to do so. We’re able to score so highly because of our collaborative relationship with providers, who help ensure that our members are getting the right care, at the right time, and in the right place,” said Dr. Farah Shafi, Blue Cross chief medical officer. “We are committed to providing high-quality, affordable health care to our members and to passionately leading a state of health and well-being across Rhode Island, and this rating tells us we are delivering on that commitment.”

The committee evaluates health plans on the quality of care that patients receive, how happy they are and health plans’ efforts to continue improving.

Blue Cross also earned accreditation for an additional three years for the period through 2026. This accreditation is required to offer health plans to the Federal Employees Program and health care insurance exchanges.