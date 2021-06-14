Blue Cross, CharterCARE Health partner on in-home care program

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and CharterCARE Health Partners are partnering to provide in-home care for Blue Cross’ eligible Medicare Advantage members.

Through Blue Cross’ HouseCall by Blue program, which serves patients with complex medical and behavioral needs, CharterCARE’s Care@Home initiative coordinates with patients’ primary care physicians to provide in-home visits with specialists and clinical care teams.

Launched in October of 2020, Care@Home has already enrolled more than 200 members.

“Knowing that I can extend my reach into my patients’ home with our Care@Home team makes a big difference in their quality of life and helps me with overall care coordination,” said Dr. James Cardi, a Cranston-based internal medicine specialist.

The partnership between CharterCARE and Blue Cross represents another tool to keep Medicare Advantage members healthier, said Dr. Matt Collins, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross.

“Our vision is to passionately lead a state of health and well-being across Rhode Island, and one way we are achieving that vision is by reimagining and transforming the way health care is delivered,” he said. “Providing care in the homes of our at-risk Medicare Advantage members is just one way we can support the well-being of our members.”

