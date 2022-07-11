Blue Cross opens BlueAngel grant program application period

PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s 2023 BlueAngel Community Health Grant program.

Nonprofits have until Aug. 5 to submit a letter of intent.

Letters will be reviewed by a committee, which will ask selected programs to submit a full proposal for funding. Organizations chosen to receive grants will be notified in December.

The 2023 grants will again support initiatives designed to improve access to affordable and safe housing, an issue that emerged as top of mind for many Rhode Islanders in Blue Cross’ RI Life Index survey.

- Advertisement -

“The pandemic exacerbated inequities across all the social determinants of health, especially housing,” said Carolyn Belisle, Blue Cross managing director of corporate social responsibility. “Even with the momentum of additional funding sources for housing, including $250 million in the 2023 state budget, we know there is more required to meet the tremendous need in our state. We believe that our grants can continue to make a real difference toward health equity for all Rhode Islanders.”

The 20-year-old BlueAngel grant program is the cornerstone of Blue Cross’ philanthropy efforts. In addition to providing funding toward safe housing, the 2023 BlueAngel grants will also aim to increase awareness about the importance of accessible housing and support collaborations that offer housing solutions at both the local and state level.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.