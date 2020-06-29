Blue Cross receives recognition as mentally healthy workplace

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has earned a platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, a distinction awarded by Mental Health America.

Blue Cross is the first company in Rhode Island to receive the designation.

Companies that apply for a Bell Seal undergo evaluation in workplace culture, health insurance and benefits, employee perks and programs, legal compliance, and leadership and community engagement.

Those that meet standards set by Mental Health America are recognized as mentally healthy workplaces.

Blue Cross’ employee programs that focus on health and wellness and its community investments, which total millions distributed among various organizations, including the Rhode Island Foundation, helped the insurer earn the MHA designation.

“Our commitment to a high-performance, accountable culture is critically intertwined with providing comprehensive behavioral health supports for our colleagues,” said Hillary McCurley, chief human resources officer at Blue Cross. “Beyond that, things like our employee-led Employee Business Resource Groups are a great example of how our associates are committed to each other and providing peer support. These groups are key for employees finding a network structured around non-majority dimensions of diversity to work together to bridge gaps and address inequities in the workplace.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.