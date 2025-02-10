Blue Cross seeking applications for newest LGBTQ+ Safe Zone program cohort

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is now accepting applications for its newest cohort of LGBTQ+ Safe Zone facilities.

Applications are due by Feb. 15 and there is no cost to apply for or receive the certification. Blue Cross will notify newly certified facilities by March.

Those designated as Safe Zones will join more than 100 sites statewide that have shown they provide safe, affirming and inclusive care to Rhode Island’s LGBTQ+ community.

“Feeling respected and safe while seeking care is a critical part of achieving one’s own health and well-being, particularly the LGBTQ+ community, which has historically experienced mistreatment and discrimination in health care settings,” said Scott Gowrie, program lead for Safe Zone. “The Safe Zone Program helps direct Rhode Islanders to safe, affirming and inclusive settings when they are seeking care.”

Safe Zones are certified based on several factors, including training staff members in LGBTQ+ cultural competency, commitment to protecting staff and patients from discrimination, providing gender-neutral bathrooms, use of inclusive forms and intake procedures, and working with the LGBTQ+ community.

Since launching the LGBTQ+ Safe Zone program in 2015, Blue Cross has certified more than 130 Safe Zones in more than 25 cities and towns in the state. Providers include those in primary care, dental and mental health practices, pediatric care, and assisted living facilities for older adults, among others.

Facilities that meet certification requirements receive a custom plaque and a window cling so visitors can see that it is a place offering safe and affirming care to the LGBTQ+ community. Safe Zones are also added to a list that members can use to find inclusive care settings.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.