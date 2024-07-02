Bob’s Stores permanently closing all locations July 14

By
-
ALL 21 REMAINING Bob's Stores locations, including in Cranston and Attleboro, will close permanently on July 14. / COURTESY FLICKR.COM
ALL 21 REMAINING Bob's Stores locations, including in Cranston and Attleboro, will close permanently on July 14. / COURTESY FLICKR.COM

PROVIDENCE – After seven decades in operation, Bob’s Stores will close all of its remaining locations for good in a couple of weeks. GoDigital Media Group announced late Monday the company will permanently shut down all 21 remaining Bob’s Stores locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York and New Jersey on July

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display