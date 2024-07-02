Bob’s Stores permanently closing all locations July 14

PROVIDENCE – After seven decades in operation, Bob’s Stores will close all of its remaining locations for good in a couple of weeks.
GoDigital Media Group announced late Monday the company will permanently shut down all 21 remaining Bob’s Stores locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York and New Jersey on July 14. The closure, which includes the clothing retailer liquidating all of its inventory, is part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition that GoDigital Medial Group filed June 18.
GoDigital Media Group says that despite making “swift and aggressive changes” to the company’s operational structure, Bob Store’s could not secure the finances needed to stay in operation. The Cranston and Attleboro locations are among the impacted stores that will shut down permanently.
“We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores,” store company President Dave Barton said in a statement. “Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers and employees for all of their support over the years.”
The announcement does not make clear how many employees in total will be affected by Bob’s Stores shutting down all its locations, including in Cranston and Attleboro. According to CT Insider, the company announced back in May that 150 employees were going to be laid off from Bob’s Stores’ Connecticut headquarters and warehouse.
Bob’s Stores, founded in 1954, has gone through multiple bankruptcy proceedings since 2003 and had more than 35 stores across the U.S. by the mid-1990s. The company will hold high-discount, going-out-of-business sales at all locations through July 14.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.