PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Monday that it has completed its environmental analysis of the proposed New England Wind Farm project off Massachusetts' coast. BOEM estimates the project could power more than 900,000 homes, including in Rhode Island.

“Diverse public input was essential to BOEM’s careful and thorough analysis of the environmental impact of the proposed New England Wind project,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “This document demonstrates the administration’s steady progress towards attaining clean energy goals.”

New England Wind,

submitted by Park LLC,

proposes to construct an offshore wind energy project of 129 wind turbines, capable of generating up to 30,000 gigawatts for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut,

with up to five offshore export cables that would transmit electricity to onshore transmission systems.

The

project is located about 20 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and about 24 nautical miles southwest of Nantucket.

The “Notice of Availability for the Final Environmental Impact Statement” for the proposed project will be published in the Federal Register on March 1, the BOEM said in a statement. The Final EIS analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the activities laid out New England Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan.

The BOEM plans to issue a record of decision on whether to approve the project no earlier than April 2024.