Boutique hotel and event space opens in Olneyville

PROVIDENCE – Dye House, a boutique hotel and event space, has opened in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood.

The business is formed from a portion of the Weybosset Mills, a woolen mill that was built in 1880. It most recently was the home of a ceramics studio.

The new hotel includes private rooms designed for entertaining friends, as well as event space. It includes the work of local artists and furniture makers. It opened May 1.

Dye House, at 46 Dike St., is owned by Deacon Hospitality Group, of Philadelphia. The company is led by a husband and wife team who opened their first boutique hotel in Philadelphia, according to the website.

- Advertisement -

The hotel and event space is now taking bookings. Rates begin at $189 per night for the peak season of May through October.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.