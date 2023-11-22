Boy Scouts Narragansett Council collects more than 75 tons of food

PROVIDENCE – The Boy Scouts of America Narragansett Council collected more than 75 tons of food across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut during the Scouts’ 36th annual Scouting for Food initiative earlier this month.

The council says the food and donations from families and individuals were delivered to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and approximately 50 local pantries across the region. More than 4,000 Scouts participated in the collection, the council said.

“Scouting for Food is an example of effective partnerships maximizing our impact. The demand for food has risen by 20% compared to recent years, and the Scouts are making a huge difference with their annual service project,” Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

