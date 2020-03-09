Bradley Hospital hosts conference series, parenting workshop

EAST PROVIDENCE – A parenting workshop and spring conference series are on tap at Bradley Hospital this month.

The spring conference kicks off next week, with focuses on suicide and eating disorders.

The event, designed for behavioral health workers and others who work with children, teens or adults, addresses behavioral health and modes of treatment.

Continuing-education credits are available for attendees.

Two sessions are planned for March 19 at Bradley Hospital in East Providence:

Suicide Assessment Using the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, 8 to 11:15 a.m.

It Takes a Village: Collaborative Care of Eating Disorders, 1 to 4:15 p.m.

Early registration is encouraged. Visit www.bradleyconference.org.

Bradley’s 30th Parenting Matters conference takes place on March 21 at Barrington High School in Barrington. This year’s keynote presentation at the half-day event is “Introduction to Conscious Discipline” with Cheryl Cotter, manager of programs at The Autism Project.

Cotter will delve into the Conscious Discipline Brain State Model, which examines various brain-body states that can trigger certain types of behavior.

After the presentation, three breakout sessions will focus on topics related to mental health in young people.

The main presentation begins shortly after attendees are welcomed at 9 a.m., and workshops run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call (401) 444-8009.