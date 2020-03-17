Brady indicates he will not re-sign with Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. – Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on Instagram Tuesday he will not be returning to the team for the upcoming National Football League season.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, coach Belichick, [Robert K. Kraft] and the Kraft family, I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture on great values,” began Brady’s post.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere I appreciate everything we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” said Brady.

Brady also used the opportunity to thank fans and Patriot supporters.

“[Massachusetts] has been my home for 20 years, It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” he said.

Brady, who is 42, has won six Super Bowls and was league Most Valuable Player three times, in addition to making 14 Pro Bowls and voted All Pro three times. Brady was drafted as the 199th overall pick by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft.

It was not immediately clear where Brady intends to sign next season.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.