Breeze announces new, nonstop flights from R.I. to Florida

PROVIDENCE – Breeze Airways is again expanding its nonstop flights out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, with four new routes to Florida, the company announced on Tuesday.

The latest additions come as the budget airline prepares to open a permanent base out of Rhode Island, bringing an estimated 250 jobs, space for six to eight aircrafts and 20 routes to the state’s primary airport. The new routes, to Tampa, Orlando, Fort Meyers and Sarasota-Bradenton, begin in July, with tickets on sale starting Feb. 20, the release stated.

Breeze has offered flights from Rhode Island to Tampa previously, but not as direct routes, according to spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones.

Breeze currently offers six nonstop routes out of Providence: Charleston, South Carolina; Norfolk, Va.; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Penn.; and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. The airline has also announced plans to add or bring back routes to Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla; and Richmond, Va., PBN previously reported.

Tickets for the Florida routes start at $39 to $59 (depending on destination) for a one-way trip, going up to $249 for first class.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.