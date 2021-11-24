Brian Carillon Promoted to VP, Head of Consumer and Business Banking at Centreville Bank

Centreville Bank President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Harold M. Horvat today announced that Brian Carillon has been promoted to Vice President, Head of Consumer and Business Banking. He is responsible for overseeing the Centreville Bank branch network throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut, with a primary focus on branch performance.

Carillon has some 20 years’ retail banking experience with large financial institutions throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Most recently, he was Vice President, District Manager for Centreville Bank. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Westfield State University, Westfield, MA. Carillon currently resides in Granby, MA.