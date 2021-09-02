‘Briarcliff’ sale for $4M is highest real estate deal in Portsmouth since 2012

PORTSMOUTH – A Portsmouth home known as “Briarcliff” was sold for $4.05 million, making it the biggest real estate deal in the town since 2012, according to Lila Delman Compass, the firm that made the sale.

The 273 Indian Ave. home is a gated estate on the waterfront, with a 7,500-square-foot main house featuring French-style architecture and a 1,200-square-foot pool house. The estate, which includes an in-ground pool, is located on a 4-acre property with panoramic views of the Sakonnet River and Rhode Island Sound.

The main house was constructed in 1998, with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, while the pool house was built more recently.

The home was last owned by Elaine and Joseph Raduano, a married couple that died within the past four years.

- Advertisement -

Lila Delman Compass said its agent Robert Walsh represented the seller, while Eric Kirton represented the buyer in the transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.