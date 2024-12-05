Brick colonial built in 1935 on East Side sells for $2.9M

PROVIDENCE – A 3,500-square-foot colonial built in 1935 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.9 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The sale of the 14 Loring Ave. home was the 10th-highest sale in Providence year to date, based on records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home, located in the Grotto neighborhood east of Blackstone Boulevard, contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story brick building contains herringbone tile floors and a sweeping staircase, featuring the original forged iron railing, according to Residential Properties.

The home also comes with French doors and a fireplace in the living room, with a study room opening up to a terraced courtyard. The dining and family room also has French doors leading out to a private terrace with an outdoor fireplace, the firm said.

The home comes with a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, a center island topped with quartz counters and Thermador Pro appliances, according to Residential Properties.

The second-level primary suite comes with a fireplace, a walk-in closet with custom wardrobes, and a spa-like bathroom with a double vanity, the firm said. A second bedroom suite has a private bathroom as well, with a soaking tub and a custom vanity.

The colonial was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $1.15 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller as the listing agent. The buyer was represented by Mark Burrell, of Chart House.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by RAXAN Real Estate Associates LLC, a limited liability company based in Providence, and it was purchased by Diana Ipekdjian and Jacques Longerstaey, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.