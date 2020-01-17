Bristol Community Colleges names O’Hara to lead Attleboro campus

ATTLEBORO – Bristol Community College has appointed a new dean to oversee the Attleboro campus.

Kate O’Hara, who started her position Monday according to a media release Friday, was previously Boston-based Bay State College’s vice president of student affairs and dean of students. She also served as interim vice president of admissions at the college, as well.

O’Hara succeeds Rodney Clark, who served as the Attleboro campus’ dean from 2011 until his departure back in October.

In her new position, Bristol Community College said O’Hara will help advance the Attleboro campus, including fostering a “student-centered educational environment” responding to students needs, and also recruiting to and retaining students at the campus. O’Hara will also work with community leaders to develop new collaborations to further foster a “college-going culture” in the Attleboro region, while also will lead strategic-planning efforts for the campus.

