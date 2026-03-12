Bristol contemporary home designed by Lombard J. Pozzi sells for $1.49M

BRISTOL – A contemporary home designed by architect Lombard J. Pozzi recently sold for $1.49 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The home at 9 Howe St. contains two bedrooms and three full bathrooms and includes about 2,690 square feet of living space. Built in 2001, the house is located in Bristol’s lower High Street historic neighborhood, near Bristol Harbor and within walking distance of downtown shops, restaurants, museums and the public library, according to the real estate firm.

The main level of the home is centered around a vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace that opens to the dining area and kitchen. The first floor includes a primary suite with a walk-in closet and full bathroom, along with a laundry area, working pantry and an additional full bathroom.

The second floor features a balcony overlooking the living room below, along with reading and sleeping nooks and an office with floor-to-ceiling bookcases, the real estate firm said. The second level also includes a guest suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as a separate workroom.

The property sits on a 0.3-acre lot on a dead-end street, according to Residential Properties.

According to the Bristol property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in fiscal year 2025 at $1.02 million, including $310,100 for land and $714,000 for the building.

Dory Skemp of Residential Properties represented the seller in this transaction. Soraia Konell of Century 21 Signature Properties represented the buyers.

According to a warranty deed, the property was sold by Eric and Sarah Hertfelder, of Bristol, to David Dangora and Sandra Quintal, of Somerville, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.