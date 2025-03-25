Bristol Country Savings Bank names Clayton VP and senior marketing officer

TAUNTON – Cori Clayton has been appointed as vice president and senior marketing officer at Bristol County Savings Bank, the bank announced Monday.

Clayton will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s marketing plan, brand communications, product promotion and marketing team operations in support of the bank’s strategic goals, according to Bristol County Savings Bank.

Clayton, a Providence resident, previously held marketing leadership roles at HarborOne Bank in Massachusetts. Before that, she worked in marketing and brand strategy with Commonwealth Financial Network and Convention Data Services. Earlier in her career, Clayton was the first marketing hire at PCT Federal Credit Union in Massachusetts.

She has more than 10 years of experience working at community financial institutions.

Clayton is also active in the community and currently serves as an Emerging Leaders board member for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, in Taunton.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in marketing from Westfield State University.