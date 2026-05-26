Bristol County Savings Bank awards $100K for New Bedford community hub project

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank, through its charitable foundation, has committed $100,000 over two years to support construction of the Community Economic Development Center’s Capitol Resilience Hub in New Bedford.

The project will transform the historic Capitol Theater on Acushnet Avenue into a mixed-use community center offering affordable housing, healthcare access, English-language education and small-business support services, according to the bank.

The center said the project is focused on serving immigrant and low- to moderate-income residents in New Bedford’s North End neighborhood.

Plans for the site include housing for six families, retail space for small businesses, workforce training and English for Speakers of Other Languages classes, along with access to legal, financial and health services.

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Corinn Williams, executive director of the Community Economic Development Center, said the project is intended to create a centralized location for community services and economic support.

Bank CEO and President John Silva said the bank viewed the project as an investment in economic mobility and neighborhood revitalization.

The bank said its charitable foundation has committed more than $37 million to nonprofit organizations since its creation in 1996, including $2.9 million in grants awarded in 2025.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.