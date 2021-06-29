Bristol County Savings Bank celebrates 175th anniversary

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank on June 20 marked its 175th anniversary, according to a news release.

The community bank was formed in 1864, originally by a small group of farmers who pooled their money to create a mutual bank to provide financing access, the release stated.

Today the bank has $3 billion in assets and 16 branches throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, according to the release.

A charitable foundation formed at the bank’s 150th anniversary also celebrates its 25th anniversary, with $24 million doled out to “hundreds” of local nonprofits.

The bank will commemorate the milestone with a series of celebratory events at its branch offices on the week of July 12.

