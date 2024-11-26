Bristol County Savings Bank hires new CFO

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank has appointed Jennifer D. St. Pierre as its new chief financial officer.

The Taunton-based bank, with $244 million in deposits and three locations in the Rhode Island market, says St. Pierre will serve on the senior leadership team and is responsible for all aspects of the finance and accounting department, working to ensure its financial management aligns with the bank’s strategic plan. She is also a senior vice president.

A 27-year veteran of the banking and finance industries, St. Pierre has held numerous leadership positions prior to joining Bristol County Savings Bank, including chief financial officer and treasurer at BankFive in Fall River; senior vice president and controller, vice president, and technical accounting and reporting officer with Brookline Bancorp Inc. in Boston; and vice president and chief accounting officer, and vice president and director of internal audit at Admirals Bank in Boston.

She also served as an inspections specialist in the Inspections Division of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and as audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP in Boston.

“Since the bank’s inception more than 175 years ago, one of the pillars of our success as a community bank has been our financial stability,” said John Silva, president and chief banking officer at Bristol County Savings Bank. “We are confident that Jennifer’s vast experience will help us further solidify our strong financial position and continue to fulfill our mission to make our communities a better place to live and work.”

St. Pierre is active in the community, serving as a board member and vice chair for United Way of Greater New Bedford. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Bilingual in Portuguese and English, St. Pierre is a certified public accountant and a chartered global management accountant in the state of Massachusetts. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Salem State College and lives in Dartmouth.